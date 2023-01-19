South Street Advisors LLC Sells 663 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison accounts for 3.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avery Dennison worth $13,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,423. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.14 and its 200-day moving average is $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $209.92.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

