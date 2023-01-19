Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) COO Sells $187,667.50 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $187,667.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 410,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,703.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOVO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 179,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,945. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sovos Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOVO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 37.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 13.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 9.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.