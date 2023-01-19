SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 3,043.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1,830.6% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 66,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 63,522 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $93.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $107.32.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

