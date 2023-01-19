SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Cut by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

XBI opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.80. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $99.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

