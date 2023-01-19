Spectrum Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned 0.38% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.67. 34,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,758. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.93. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83.

