Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys 725 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

MetLife Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MET traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.62. 11,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,451. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

