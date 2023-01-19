Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $9.54 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,053 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.7% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,994. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $194.54 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

