Spectrum Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,132,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,442,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,423,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after buying an additional 737,977 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5,355.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 494,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITB stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.96. 2,233,940 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.