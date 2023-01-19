Spectrum Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,320 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 43.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 10.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 14.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 13.0% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation Price Performance

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $884,710.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,587,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,191,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,019 shares of company stock valued at $37,978,902. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.46. 2,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,192. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day moving average of $113.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.