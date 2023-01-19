Spectrum Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $567.30. 21,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,249. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.22.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.37.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.