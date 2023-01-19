Spectrum Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $567.30. 21,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,249. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.37.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

