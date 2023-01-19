Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Spectrum Management Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $29.15. 10,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,764. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09.

