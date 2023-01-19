Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 900 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,443,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,394. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average of $102.06.

