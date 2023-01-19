Spectrum Management Group LLC Takes $281,000 Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,382 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SmartFinancial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMBK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 38,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,481. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $454.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.75. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

In related news, Director Cathy G. Ackermann acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $144,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,410 shares in the company, valued at $359,765.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 729 shares of company stock valued at $20,981. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMBK. DA Davidson lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Hovde Group cut shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

