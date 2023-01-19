Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 2.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth $877,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 46.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 410,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after acquiring an additional 130,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.42. 24,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,144. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

