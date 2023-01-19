Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.44.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,409. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

