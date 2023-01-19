Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $13.07 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the quarter. Sonoco Products accounts for approximately 3.0% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Sonoco Products worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $456,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 40.5% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,604. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

SON has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

