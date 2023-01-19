Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lessened its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,128 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 179.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 105.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SPLK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Splunk Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.56. 3,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,795. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Stories

