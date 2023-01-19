Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Short Interest Update

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the December 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,242. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.

