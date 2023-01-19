SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $226.91

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.91 ($2.77) and traded as high as GBX 257.50 ($3.14). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 254.80 ($3.11), with a volume of 1,050,782 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSPG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.66) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.54) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.15) to GBX 320 ($3.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSP Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 302 ($3.69).

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.86, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 227.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 224.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.56.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.