SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,248,387 shares.The stock last traded at $16.75 and had previously closed at $16.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

SSR Mining Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $166.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $53,799.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,134.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,086 shares of company stock worth $405,284. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Stories

