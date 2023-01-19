Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRP) Trading Down 0.5%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 2,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Star Equity Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

Star Equity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

