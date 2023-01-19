Stargate Finance (STG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $56.90 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $56.90 million and $10.94 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

