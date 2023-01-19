State Street (STT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. State Street’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95.

State Street Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of State Street by 25.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 7.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Stories

