Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Update

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 636,700 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the December 15th total of 1,235,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Stelco Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471. Stelco has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $45.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Further Reading

