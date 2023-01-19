Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 1,013 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned 0.08% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BIZD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,929. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07.

