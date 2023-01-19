Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.07% of DigitalOcean worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 161.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 779,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after acquiring an additional 481,590 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,104,000 after acquiring an additional 410,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 369,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Down 2.7 %

DOCN traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,925. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -116.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $66.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.