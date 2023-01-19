Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,137 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,882 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,465,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,347 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 12.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,420,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,389,000 after acquiring an additional 387,904 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,545,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,861,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.88. 28,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,796. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

