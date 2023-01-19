Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 12,500 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical makes up approximately 4.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

GMED stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,888. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.03. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

