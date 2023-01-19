Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,989 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

GSBD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. 950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,650. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.18. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

