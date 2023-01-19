Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 4,100 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises 1.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 77.0% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 53,983 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 239,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.71. 26,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,787. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

