Stifel Firstegy Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $13.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.53. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC raised Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.44. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.52. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.44 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 179,865 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $3,499,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 35,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 34,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

