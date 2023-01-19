Stifel Nicolaus Trims Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Target Price to C$8.25

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised Bonterra Energy from a market perform rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday.

BNE stock opened at C$6.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34. The stock has a market cap of C$242.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.84 and a 52-week high of C$13.75.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$70.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 3.1652758 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 19,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$148,065.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$701,278.06.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

