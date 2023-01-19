Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.34.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.93. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $17.16.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

About Stitch Fix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 73.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

