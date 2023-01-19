Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 12,904 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,582% compared to the typical volume of 767 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.69. 490,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,548. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.