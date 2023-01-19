Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 19,475 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,779 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in DISH Network by 5.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of DISH stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.21. 312,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,725. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

