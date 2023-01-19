StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AKTX opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

About Akari Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.