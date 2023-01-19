StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

AP opened at $3.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.65 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 2.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ampco-Pittsburgh

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

In related news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co bought 551,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,034,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,982.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 292,291 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.