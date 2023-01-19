StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Stock Down 5.7 %
EKSO stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.15.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 109.88% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%. The business had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 million.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
