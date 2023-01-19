StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 5.7 %

EKSO stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 109.88% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%. The business had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

About Ekso Bionics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 152,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.