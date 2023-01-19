StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Neovasc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $27.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a negative net margin of 1,077.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.