StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $3.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.98. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

