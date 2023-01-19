StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $3.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.98. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
