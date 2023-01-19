StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of STRM opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.17. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 757,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,959.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 63,679 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

