StockNews.com Downgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Sell

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of FBK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 133,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,597. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.13). FB Financial had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $133.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.06 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.06 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,668.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $115,905.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $338,558.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

