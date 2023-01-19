StockNews.com Downgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Sell

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.
FB Financial Price Performance
Shares of FBK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 133,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,597. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.06 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.06 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,668.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $115,905.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $338,558.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of FB Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About FB Financial
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.
