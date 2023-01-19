StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $23.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.04. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

