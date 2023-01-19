StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $23.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.04. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.50.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
