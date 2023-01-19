Stone Point Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Cummins by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 2.6 %

Cummins stock traded down $6.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.13. 7,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,388. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total transaction of $143,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

