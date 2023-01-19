Stone Point Wealth LLC Buys 210 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,583,000 after acquiring an additional 218,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,799,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,876,000 after acquiring an additional 180,988 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.91. The stock had a trading volume of 20,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,044. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $297.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

