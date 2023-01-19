Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 211,663 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,646,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,156 in the last ninety days.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.57. 7,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,124. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

