Stone Point Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $66.13. 36,813,419 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

