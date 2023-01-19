Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Stone Point Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $59.71. 7,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,648. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $71.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

See Also

