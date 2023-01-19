Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 480 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 42.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 745 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.59. 37,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.58. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $180.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

