Storj (STORJ) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

Storj (STORJ) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, Storj has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $137.10 million and $37.16 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00428698 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,344.27 or 0.30091459 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.00769964 BTC.

Storj’s genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.As a decentralized cloud storage network, Storj is unique in more ways than one. For one, unlike traditional cloud storage solutions that store data in huge data centers, Storj runs on a network of thousands of independent computers. Anyone with a few extra terabytes of space can become a node on the platform by installing Tardigrade. All that is required is a strong and consistent internet connection. The efficiency of the network means that hosts pay far less for the storage of their data than when employing traditional cloud storage services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

